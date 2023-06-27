(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If it has seemed extra rainy to you lately, you’re not imagining it. So far, Colorado Springs has measured precipitation for 37 of the last 55 days. That means we have seen rainfall for about 2/3 of the days between May and June.

Stretches of sunshine have been a bit hard to come by, with the atmosphere really only giving us a break from the rain two or three days at a time. With all of this rainfall, it should come as little to no surprise that Colorado Springs has broken an all-time record (this June) for rainfall in a single month!

That’s not all though; the list of records goes on to include:

All-time rainfall for a single month (wettest month)

All-time rainfall for a two-month period (wettest two months)

All-time rainfall for the month of June (9.47″ so far)

June 12 rainfall set a new record: 4.02″.

June 21 rainfall set a new record: 1.62″.

All of this rainfall is certainly not normal, to say the least. In fact, Colorado Springs has already passed its yearly average rainfall mark… and we’re not even halfway done yet!

The rain has led to troubles with roadways and bridges over the last couple of months. Excessive rainfall has also led to several instances of flash flooding which remains one of the leading causes of death with severe weather.