Colorado Springs Senior Center creates community quilt during coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Senior Center is collecting quilt squares for a community quilt. They are putting the quilt together with the help of members from their center.

Back in March of this year, the center was required to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving hundreds of seniors without everyday actives. So employees of the center came up with some ideas to keep them engaged but socially distant.

“We’ve been thinking outside of the box on the ways to engage people because seniors are disproportionate because of COVID. Most of their engagement with community members happens outside their home,” Lyndsey Pouncey, the Director of Senior Programs, Colorado Springs Senior Center said.

So far, Pouncey said they have about 21 squares so far but they are needing 40 to 50 total.

“This is just one more way to connect with people. It’s been great, we’ve had a great response so far,” Pouncey said.

The center said anyone is welcome to drop off quilt squares to be added, you don’t need to be a member of the center. You can drop your quilt square off in their dropbox outside their center.

For more information you can contact the center here.