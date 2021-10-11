Colorado Springs selected as a “hot spot” by the Leave No Trace Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Colorado Springs’ parks and open spaces have been “loved to death” since the pandemic started and the city is one of ten hot spots selected nationwide to participate in this year’s Leave No Trace program.

From Oct. 14-18 Leave No Trace traveling trainers will work with rangers from the City’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services department as well as local park and recreation advocates to provide area visitors, land managers, volunteers and local community members with information, service work and education that reduces outdoor impacts and promotes responsible recreation. The team will be focuses on lessening impacts in Palmer Park and Stratton Open Space.

The following is a list of planned Hot Spot events that are free and open to the public in Colorado Springs. Some programs require online registration.

Thursday, Oct. 14

6-8 p.m. Leave No Trace Outreach Evening hosted by Fossil Craft Beer Company

Location: Fossil Craft Beer Company, 2845 Ore Mill Road

Activities: Join us for a post-ride or hike refreshment and discover how to get involved with the 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot Week. Don’t forget to collect a few Leave No Trace swag items on your way out!

Registration: Not required

Friday, Oct. 15

8-10:30 a.m. Beginner Birding Workshop and Hike

Location: Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road

Activities: Learn the basics of birding and how to apply Leave No Trace principles with representatives from the Aiken Audubon Society and parks staff.

Registration:https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofcoloradosprings/Activity_Search/14912(link is external)

8 a.m. – noon Community Workday at Palmer Park

Location: Palmer Park, 3650 Maizeland Road

Activities: Support the Regional Park system by participating in a morning of trail work and Leave No Trace outreach at Palmer Park. Don’t miss this chance to meet the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers and put sweat equity into one of Colorado Springs’ oldest parks!

Registration: https://www.rmfi.org/civicrm-event/2208(link is external)

4 p.m. Leave No Trace Outreach Evening hosted by Red Leg Brewing Company

Location: Red Leg Brewing Company, 2323 Garden of the Gods Road

Activities: Join us at Red Leg Brewing Company to discover how you can become a Leave No Trace ultra-steward! Parks staff will be onsite to promote the 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot Week and provide information on responsible recreation in Colorado Springs. Test your knowledge on the legendary Leave No Trace Trivia Ball and collect cool swag items to show your support for stewardship in the Pikes Peak Region. Red Leg is dog friendly with plenty of seating, so bring your pets, friends, and family along.

Registration: Not required

5-8 p.m. Leave No Trace Outreach Evening hosted by Manitou Brewing Company

Location: Manitou Brewing Company, 725 Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs

Activities: Do you know the most littered item on the Manitou Incline? Have you ever wanted to learn more about the people who help to maintain that monumental trail? Stop by Manitou Brewing Company to meet the Incline Friends(link is external) organization and learn about how practicing Leave No Trace can help keep the Manitou Incline, and surrounding trails, safe and sustainable. Don’t miss this chance to participate in stewardship trivia and win some swag for your next hike.

Registration: Not required

Saturday, Oct. 16

8-10:30 a.m. Nature Photography Hike

Location: Stratton Open Space, 1602 Ridgeway Drive, meet at Ridgeway Trailhead

Activities: Take a guided hike with local photographer Bob Falcone, aka “Hiking Bob,” and get tips on how to capture amazing photos while practicing Leave No Trace.

Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofcoloradosprings/Activity_Search/14911(link is external)

8 a.m.-noon Community Workday at Stratton Open Space

Location: Stratton Open Space, 1602 Ridgeway Drive

Activities:Join the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers, and Parks staff for a morning of trail restoration and Leave No Trace outreach at the first TOPS-acquired property, Stratton Open Space. Discover how undesignated trails are restored and learn how to prevent them from forming. New to trail work? Not a problem! This project covers the basic elements of trail restoration, tool use, and safety.

Registration: https://www.rmfi.org/civicrm-event/2209(link is external)

10-11 a.m. Cool Science: Park Protectors: From Palmer to Pikes Peak

Location: Palmer Park, Lazy Land Pavilion

Activities: Join park rangers in various games and challenges to learn what you can do to preserve and protect our beautiful natural areas. Do you have what it takes to be an “ultra-steward?” Find out at this family-friendly program.

Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofcoloradosprings/Activity_Search/14910(link is external)

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cool Science: Leave No Trace; Bigfoot Hike

Location: Palmer Park, Lazy Land Pavilion

Activities: Learn to navigate nature like Bigfoot does and Leave No Trace. On this hike you’ll see how much humans impact the natural world and how you can minimize your impact, so you can be more like Bigfoot and blend into the forest.

Registration: https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofcoloradosprings/Activity_Search/14909(link is external)

6-8 p.m. “Get Outside” Evening hosted by Kinship Landing

Location: Kinship Landing, 415 S Nevada Avenue

Activities: Join the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Team for a special Leave No Trace gathering. Discover how “Leave No Trace” is more than a phrase while picking up tips and tricks for leaving less of an impact while recreating in the Pikes Peak Region. Drop in anytime between 6-8 p.m. for free refreshments, giveaways, hanging with adventurous friends, meeting stewardship heroes, and casually learning about how to enjoy and steward our beloved outdoors.

Registration: https://www.kinshiplanding.com/events/kinship-events(link is external)

Sunday, Oct. 17

8-10:30 a.m. Leave No Trace for Mountain Biking

Location: Palmer Park, Lazy Land Pavilion

Activities: Enjoy a guided ride with Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates while also learning about how to apply Leave No Trace principles related to mountain biking. All skill levels are welcome.

Registration:https://apm.activecommunities.com/cityofcoloradosprings/Activity_Search/…(link is external)

8 a.m.-noon GoPP Trail Project at Palmer Park

Location: Palmer Park, Lazy Land Pavilion (northeast corner of Palmer Park, enter at Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road)

Activities: Join the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers and the Guardians of Palmer Park for a volunteer workday featuring trail improvements and Leave No Trace outreach. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about trail maintenance and stewardship, this is the perfect opportunity. Stick around for snacks and other refreshments.

Registration: https://cerv.is/m?0132×3401(link is external)

5-8 p.m. Leave No Trace “All Taste, No Waste” hosted by Storybook Brewing

Location: 3121 A N, N. El Paso Street

Activities: Help us wrap up the 2021 Leave No Trace Hot Spot Week by joining Parks staff and the Subaru/Leave No Trace Traveling Trainers. There will be trivia, prizes, and free swag. Hungry for more? Step outside to order from Trail’s Head Food Truck! Storybook Brewing is dog friendly, so bring your pets, friends, and family.

Registration: Not required

More information can be found at: Leave No Trace Hot Spot Week | Colorado Springs