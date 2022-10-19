(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs School (CSS) hosted its second annual Experimental Education Expo on Saturday, Oct. 15.

More than 100 families showed up to the event. The event showcases the school’s hands-on learning approach, this year’s event featured a 24-foot climbing wall, meet and greet with Birds of Prey, gold panning, gardening, digging for fossils, boatbuilding, and more. CSS said that each station represented a real class or piece of learning within their school.

“We want to give them just little snippets of the activities that the kids do when they’re on these trips and show them it’s not just a trip for a trip’s sake or for fun,” said Alex Winnicker, director of admissions for the Colorado Springs School.