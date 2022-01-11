Colorado Springs School District 11 to host meeting Jan. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 will be hosting a meeting tomorrow night, Jan. 12., at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be in the Boardroom – Main Administration Building at 1115 N. El Paso Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

Members of the public may make citizen comments in person.

There are three 20-minute time periods designated for Citizens’ Comments following:

1. During the Preliminaries section of the agenda, as the last item before the start of the Consent Items for the purpose of addressing other concerns that are not Action or Non-Action items on the agenda,

2. At the beginning of Action for the purpose of addressing action items only, and

3. At the beginning of Non-Action for the purpose of addressing

Non-Action items only.

Sign up forms are available prior to the start of the meeting.

Process For Citizens to Give Comments to the Board of Education

The meeting may also be seen live on Comcast Channel 16, Falcon Broadband Channel 73, and CenturyLink Channel 8004. Meetings are rebroadcast on Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:00 p.m.

The public is also encouraged to participate remotely by watching the live stream broadcast at: https://www.d11.org/TV.