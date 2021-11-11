Colorado Springs SCHEELS to donate $40K to local non-profits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – SCHEELS, an employee-owned, all-sports retailer, is excited to announce the first annual Giving Campaign for their Colorado Springs location.

The store will be donating $40,000 to non-profits operating in the Colorado Springs community, starting Monday, Nov. 15 and running until Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Community members can help determine where the money is distributed by nominating their favorite non-profits here: www.scheels.com/coloradospringsgiving. There will be one $10,000 winner and five $6,000 winners.

All winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 7 as part of Colorado Gives Day.

“At SCHEELS, we care about our communities and take pride in donating our time, energy and resources to support the members and organizations within them,” said Colorado Springs SCHEELS Store Leader Cory Tweden. “This holiday season we are so excited to further show our support of local non-profits and help make a difference in any way we can. ”

For more information and to nominate your favorite non-profit, click here.