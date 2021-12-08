Colorado Springs SCHEELS announces winners of giving campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS– Over 4,500 community nominations helped determine the winners of the first annual 2021 SCHEELS Giving Campaign. The store has asked for the public’s help in choosing the recipients and received over 4,500 nominations from community members.



Six non-profit organizations were chosen to win $5,000 with one non-profit organization chosen to win $10,000.



“Giving back is what we do at SCHEELS. Whether it’s donating our time or our resources, we love

connecting with our community and supporting them in any way we can,” said Colorado Springs SCHEELS

Store Leader Cory Tweden. “Choosing the winners was extremely difficult because of all the amazing groups that were nominated, but being able to donate to these seven deserving non-profits is such an honor.”



The winners are as follows:

$10,000 – El Paso County Search and Rescue

$5,000 – Hometown Hero Outdoors

$5,000 – Angels of America’s Fallen

$5,000 – Safe Passages

$5,000 – The Place

$5,000 – Of Mountain and Men

$5,000 – Trails and Open Spaces Coalition

For more information on how you can partner with Colorado Springs SCHEELS, click here.