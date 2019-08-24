Colorado Springs robbery leaves three injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two robberies happening early Saturday morning, possibly by the same male suspect.

Just before 2 A.M. a male suspect entered a business off Tenderfoot Hill Street and held up an employee at gunpoint.

The suspect demanded money and continued to hit the victim in the head using the gun as a blunt weapon.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Roughly 40 minutes go by and a suspect, who matched the description of the previous robbery, entered a business off North Spruce Street and held up two employees at gunpoint.

The suspect again demanded money and pistol whipped both victims in their face and head areas, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers arrived in the area but were unable to locate the suspect.