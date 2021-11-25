Colorado Springs residents ordered to shelter in place following shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive in Colorado Springs are being ordered to shelter in place while authorities search for a person of interest related to a recent shooting.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), authorities are looking for a man who is 6’ 2”, has an afro/ponytail, and who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

EPSO is investigating a shooting that just occurred in the area. Again, secure your home and stay away from windows and doors. https://t.co/pCiz4RHnC7 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 25, 2021

If you see him, contact (719) 390-5555 or call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

Residents have been told to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

FOX21 is on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.