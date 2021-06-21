Colorado Springs resident wins over half a million dollars at Wildwood Casino

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. —A Colorado Springs won $568,319.45 after playing The Hobbit slot machine at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek.

Megan visited Wildwood Casino with her husband on Friday, June 19.

She told casino attendants she and her husband plan to use the money to pay off their bills.

The last big jackpot wins at Wildwood Casino happened in November of 2017 when two slot-machine jackpots hit. The first broke the highest jackpot record for Cripple Creek and for the casino when a Colorado Springs resident named Rebecca won $805,329. The second happened later that month when a 52-year-old Springs resident named Todd won $501,591 on Thanksgiving Day.

“We love seeing our players win big. It creates such a buzz and excitement in the casino that’s fun for everyone,” General Manager Matt Andrighetti said.

