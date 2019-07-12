Colorado Springs ranks second worse in the state for car theft

Colorado Springs has been ranked the second worse in the state for the number of cars that are being stolen.

“Last year, more than 21,000 cars were stolen in the state alone. That is more than 410 a week,” John Henry said, who works for Coloradans Against Auto Theft.

Denver ranked first, then Colorado Springs, who was followed up by Aurora and Pueblo.

“Colorado Springs was the second worst city in the incidents of car thefts. But Pueblo was, per capita, the fourth worst for car thefts in the nation,” Henry said.

The Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center stated that thieves are targeting older Hondas and a new trend on the rise is pickup trucks.

“They’re idiots but they aren’t stupid. They don’t want to use their cars to commit crimes, they want to use yours,” Henry said.

The top ten most vulnerable cars are:

1. Honda Civic

2. Honda Accord

3. Ford F-250

4. Chevrolet Silverado

5. Ford F-150

6. Dodge Ram

7. Ford F-350

8. Subaru Legacy

9. GMC Sierra

10. Jeep Grand Cherokee

Officials said the best thing you can do is make sure you don’t leave any valuables in your car, including your keys. Most of all, just don’t make your car attractive to thieves.

“Be aware this is a very expensive piece of property. Think of safe lining that piece of property and not making it easy for someone to steal your car,” Lt. Jim Sokolik, with Colorado Springs Police Department.