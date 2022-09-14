COLORADO SPRINGS — A recent study by Gambling.com ranked the top cities in the country for tennis and found out of Colorado, Colorado Springs was number one.

Gambling.com said they created a tennis index using factors such as the number of registered facilities, courts, and players in a particular city and then compared them to the overall population to get a ranking out of 100.

New York City ranked number one with a tennis index score of 48.22, Colorado Springs got a score of 18.18. Denver got a score of 15.78 and Fort Collins rounded out the top three with a score of 10.69.