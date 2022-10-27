(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs ranks the 19th best place to raise a family in 2023 among other achievements, according to a recent study completed by StorageCafe.
The ranking comes after an analysis of 100 cities based on a series of metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.
Rankings for Colorado are as follows:
- 8th best for public schools
- 16th for the number of healthcare centers in relation to population
- 20th for shortest commute
- 25th for family income
- 33rd for community amenities and recreation
- 41st for grocery costs
- 71st for air quality
The top five cities to raise a family in 2023 according to the study were:
- Plano, Texas
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Boise, Idaho
- Raleigh, North Carolina