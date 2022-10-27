(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs ranks the 19th best place to raise a family in 2023 among other achievements, according to a recent study completed by StorageCafe.

The ranking comes after an analysis of 100 cities based on a series of metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.

Rankings for Colorado are as follows:

8th best for public schools

16th for the number of healthcare centers in relation to population

20th for shortest commute

25th for family income

33rd for community amenities and recreation

41st for grocery costs

71st for air quality

The top five cities to raise a family in 2023 according to the study were: