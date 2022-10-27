(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs ranks the 19th best place to raise a family in 2023 among other achievements, according to a recent study completed by StorageCafe.

The ranking comes after an analysis of 100 cities based on a series of metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities and recreation opportunities.

Rankings for Colorado are as follows:

  • 8th best for public schools
  • 16th for the number of healthcare centers in relation to population
  • 20th for shortest commute
  • 25th for family income
  • 33rd for community amenities and recreation
  • 41st for grocery costs
  • 71st for air quality

The top five cities to raise a family in 2023 according to the study were:

  1. Plano, Texas
  2. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  3. Lincoln, Nebraska
  4. Boise, Idaho
  5. Raleigh, North Carolina