(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southern Colorado is bracing for an arctic event with historically low temperatures over the next few days.

“In the past, I think it’s been 10 or 12 years since we’ve had temperatures this low,” said Jim Redi, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.

The City of Colorado Springs, Emergency Management, Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department shared on Wednesday what people in the community could expect.

“Is it dangerous? Absolutely,” Reid said. “I mean, just a short time exposed skin out in these temperatures can be devastating.”

Springs Utilities added they learned some things from the 2021 polar vortex.

“We had some freezing issues at our power plants that time that were unexpected because we’re not used to temperatures like that,” said Somer Mese, general manager of operations at Springs Utilities. “What we’ve done in the meantime is we’ve added extra heating, heat trace, we got extra heating on standby, we’ve done a lot of proactive things to be able to be prepared for cold temperatures.”

In the event you do lose power, Springs Utilities said to call it in immediately. In the meantime, the fire department warned of using propane to heat your home.

“Carbon monoxide is going to be our biggest concern,” said Cpt. Mike Smaldino, Public Information Officer for the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “And, even the alternate heating sources. We see a lot of people that all of a sudden they have now a propane heater that’s in their house.”

Smaldino said this is why working carbon monoxide detectors will be especially important the next few days.

And, to make sure your heating bill doesn’t skyrocket during this cold snap, Springs Utilities offered some tips.

“We actually suggest you keep your thermostat or heater at 68 degrees or less,” Mese said. “It makes your furnace more efficient so it’s not running as hard in the cold weather.”