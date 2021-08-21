Colorado Springs prepares for Guns & Hoses soccer match; police vs fire department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a Police vs Fire soccer match.

The match will take place immediately following the Switchbacks game against Rio Grande FC.

Tickets are available here. If you use the code “Guns&Hoses,” part of the ticket cost will go to support families of fallen officers.

The first 911 visitors will receive a commemorative coin, thanks to Scheels.

Prior to the game, there will be a static display of police and fire equipment for people to see and ask questions.