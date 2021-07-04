Colorado Springs post office broken into overnight; mail stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several residents may be missing their mail after a Colorado Springs post office was broken into.

According to police, the post office located near Centennial Boulevard and Pinon Valley Road was broken into Saturday night. Police were notified around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police do not know how many mail boxes were broken into but an officer did tell FOX21 the department believes it was a large amount.

Police urge people who may be missing mail to contact the United States Postal Service.