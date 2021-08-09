Colorado Springs police urge caution as pedestrian-related accidents continue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There has been a rise in concern from people who live in Colorado Springs about pedestrian safety.

Many people say certain areas in the city are becoming increasingly dangerous for people trying to cross streets. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said there is cause for concern but the problem could be easily remedied.

“There’s a lot of pedestrians that just cross without paying attention and that’s unfortunate,” Sgt. Olav Chaney said.

According to CSPD, when it comes to increased pedestrian-related accidents, blame should be placed on both drivers and pedestrians.

Officers say while some drivers don’t pay close enough attention to pedestrians, some people are a little too confident when it comes to crossing the road.

“We have written, over the last couple of years, multiple pedestrian violations,” Chaney told FOX21. “They do cause a lot obstruction of traffic because they just seem to think the road is theirs in some cases.”

That’s not to say pedestrians are all to blame. People living in Colorado Springs have reported seeing drivers run through stop signs and crosswalks as well as refuse to give law-abiding pedestrians the right of way.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), drivers and pedestrians must obey “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” traffic signals. Drivers must also yield the right-of-way to pedestrians with a “Walk Signal” as well as people who are in the crosswalk when “Don’t Walk” starts to flash. However, pedestrians should not enter a crosswalk when the “Don’t Walk” signal is solid or flashing.

All that being said, some people who spend time in certain problem areas say it’s up to the city to provide increased safety measures.

“Because we are a growing city, we need to make sure our infrastructure is growing with our population,” pedestrian Shane Coltren said. “That could be increased walking trails, maybe signs alerting that there are pedestrians crossing. Just in general, I feel like the city could just do work on improving the infrastructure for pedestrian safety that we have.”

Areas residents have expressed concern about include Filmore Street, the west side of Nevada Avenue, Wahsatch Avenue, and Uintah Street. CSPD also pointed out a high amount of pedestrian-related accidents at the intersection of E Las Vegas Street and S Tejon Street.

For more information about who has the right of way and when, click here.