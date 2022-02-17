Colorado Springs Police seeks community’s help finding hit and run suspect

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, around 6:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a hit and run traffic crash involving a sedan and a 67-year-old male pedestrian at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Iowa Avenue.

Responding officers found the victim, who lives in the area and was out walking his dog, when he was struck by the suspect vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the sedan fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is a light colored, possibly silver, 2015-2019 Subaru Legacy 4-door sedan. The vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, to include the headlight assembly and passenger sideview mirror.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle travelling westbound on East Bijou Street, striking the pedestrian and continuing west bound towards Union Boulevard.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is asking the public for their help in locating the vehicle or identifying the driver. If you have any information regarding this Subaru sedan, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.