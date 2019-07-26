Colorado Springs Police Officers identified after deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identities of three officers involved in a shooting incident that claimed the life of a male suspect on July 23, 2019.

Officer Lucas Aragon, Officer Cole Jones, and Sergeant Mark Keller are each assigned to the Sand Creek Division.

The incident in question occurred on July 23 just before 6 p.m., when the officers responded to a report of a suspicious man walking with a gun in the 2200 block of Monterey Road. When officers contacted the man, he got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

The officers encountered the man again in the 3100 block of East Fountain Boulevard, during which time at least one officer fired a shot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he died. That man has been identified as 38-year-old Joshua Vigil.

The officers involved were not hurt and have been placed on routine administrative leave.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this incident.

