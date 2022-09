COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

CSPD described 14-year-old Jordan Stanley, as 5’10”, 130 pounds, wearing all black clothes. CSPD said he is an at-risk teen.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

If you see Stanley please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.