Colorado Springs Police investigating reports of shots fired

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after witnesses said shots were fired Saturday morning.

According to police, officers with the Gold Hill Division day shift were called to the 1300 block of East Pikes Peak Ave after witnesses said they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found an assault victim and several witnesses. Police do not believe anyone was shot but they did say the suspects drove away from the scene.

Due to conflicting information on the cars involved in the incident, no concrete vehicle description has been released.

An investigation is ongoing but police say there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.