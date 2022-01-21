Colorado Springs police investigating possible homicide on Nichols Boulevard

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 6:43 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a request for assistance at an address on Nichols Boulevard.

Officers found a deceased adult male suffering from obvious trauma. Detectives from the CSPD’s Violent Crime Section responded assumed responsibility for the investigation which is now being investigated as a possible homicide.

Detectives are actively working to develop information about the incident and identify those involved. No arrests have been made and additional information will be released as appropriate.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.