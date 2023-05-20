UPDATED: SATURDAY 05/20/2023 10:30 p.m.

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Colorado Springs police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Fountain police.

CSPD said police were responding to a call near Taos Cr. when an officer was attacked by a dog.

The dog then died and the suspect attacked a police officer.

The officer fired at least one gunshot and the suspect was hit. The suspect is now in the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SATURDAY 05/20/2023 9:46 p.m.

It happened in the area of Taos Cr., which is near I-24 and Santa Fe Ave.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

