Colorado Springs police investigate shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A building and a car now sport gunshot damage after a shooting happened in a Colorado Springs gas station parking lot.

According to police, a man and a woman approached the front of a gas station located at 4300 Airport Road around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they started shooting toward the store, possible targeting a black sedan parked in front. Two men then exited the sedan and began returning fire at the male and female.

The male and female fled on foot while the two males left in the sedan.

No shooting victims were located but there was damage done to a building and a vehicle that was in the parking lot.