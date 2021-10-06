Colorado Springs Police release victim’s identity after deadly shooting Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has identified a woman who was apparently shot and killed on Saturday evening.

CSPD says its officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. on October 2.

Once there, they discovered the body of 41-year-old Liana Salas of Colorado Springs. Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation into Salas’ death.

Detectives say they have contacted everyone involved in this incident and have not made any arrests at this time.

Ms. Salas’ death is the 25th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated 28 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.