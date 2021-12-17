Colorado Springs Police identify officers involved in Dec. 10 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGFS — The four Colorado Springs Police Department officers involved in the shooting on Dec. 10, were Officer Scott Ferguson, Officer Ray Shepard, Officer Ryan Paine and Officer Thorin Fash.
The Officers’ current assignments and years of service are as follow:
- Officer Ferguson has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since October 2012 and is currently assigned to the Specialized Enforcement Division as a K9 officer.
- Officer Shepard has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since January 2016 and is currently assigned as a Falcon Division DUI Officer.
- Officer Paine has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since March 2018 and is currently assigned as a Sand Creek Division DUI Officer.
- Officer Fash has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since November 2018 and is currently assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift II.