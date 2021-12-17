Colorado Springs Police identify officers involved in Dec. 10 shooting

NATIONAL - (The Hill) - Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group.

Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of its vaccine for children under 5, given that the testing so far showed that the immune response with two small doses was not as high as desired in children 2 to 4 years old.