COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers executed a search warrant at The Dab Lounge at 2515 Airport Road late Friday morning.

On Facebook, The Dab Lounge, a cannabis lounge, describes itself as “a private social club” where “you can come and enjoy 7 days a week”.

FOX21 News is working to learn the terms of CSPD’s search warrant. For now, it appears officers are looking for several wanted people who are associated with the lounge.