Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Rocco receives new vest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Cute alert! Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 Rocco will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest on behalf of a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.



Rocco’s vest will be embroidered with the following, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”



Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department



Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. The organization has provided over 4,381 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, click here.