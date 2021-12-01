Colorado Springs Police Department serves arrest warrant for Nov. 2 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, around 12:25 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department’ responded to a report of a shooting that took place in the 4400 block of Fountain Springs Grove.

CSPD officers and medical personnel responded and located two deceased adult males inside of a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. Based on the preliminary investigation by officers, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility for this investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of both victims. They have both been identified as 54-year-old Leroy Law and 20-year-old Darius Cheatom of Colorado Springs.

Law and Cheatom’s deaths are the 33rd and 34th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, detectives with the Homicide/Assault Unit obtained an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old male for two counts of murder in the first degree regarding Law and Cheatom’s deaths. The juvenile male was served the arrest warrant at the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.