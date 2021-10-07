Colorado Springs Police Department searching for shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Communication Center received a shooting report near Arbor Pointe Apartments on Monday, Oct. 4.

CSPD officers and medical personnel found a deceased adult male near the sidewalk.



Based on the preliminary investigation by patrol officers, detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded to launch what is still an open and active investigation.

On Tuesday, October 5, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased male, identifying him as 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano of Colorado Springs.

Luciano’s death is the twenty-seventh homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs for 2021.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.