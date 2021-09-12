Colorado Springs Police Department searching for missing at-risk woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are searching for a missing woman described as an at-risk adult.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Rachael Luff’s family reported that she left the family’s residence, located on the 800 block of Dawn Break Loop, between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8:47 a.m. Sunday.

Location where Rachael was last seen

Despite an extensive search, officers have not been able to find her.

Police say Luff is considered an at-risk adult because of several medical diagnosis including an intellectual or developmental delay. In addition, she requires the use of prescription medication that she does not have with her.

Luff is described as a white female, 5’06”, 140 pounds, with curly light brown hair, and hazel eyes. Officers do not know what Luff is wearing but believe she may be attempting to conceal her identity by covering her face. At this point, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with knowledge of Luff’s whereabouts is asked to contact CSPD’s communications center at (719) 444-7000.