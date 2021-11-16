Colorado Springs Police Department releases 2022 K-9 calendar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a 2022 K-9 calendar, with 100% of all proceeds going directly to funding the Cadet Program.

Throughout the year, department cadets will attend leadership conferences, volunteer at local non-profits, etc., all while learning about law enforcement’s role. CSPD says that their goal is not to recruit, but is instead to give the community strong leadership skills and knowledge. Fundraising, like the calendar sale, helps keep the program free and open for everyone.

The calendar was shot by photographer and designer Stephen Martin, whose work on the 2021 CSPD K9 Calendar was awarded first place in the calendar category of the National Association of Government Communicators Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards.

The calendar is an 11”x17”, full-color, wall calendar highlighting CSPD’s K9s. Each calendar costs $10, and all custom K9 stickers are now available for an extra $1 each.

The K9 calendars are available for purchase at the front desk of the Police Operations Center from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily. They can also be ordered by mail by using the form on our website here.