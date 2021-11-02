Colorado Springs Police Department partnering with Toys for Toys, accepting donations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is teaming up again with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to ensure no family is left without holiday gifts in 2021.

“We are very appreciative for these partnerships to help better serve our community during the holiday season,” says Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski. “We are extremely thankful for our community who continues to show up year after year to make this toy drive possible. We’re excited to be a part of this amazing program again this year.”

This is the 33rd year that these organizations have come together.

There are three ways community members can be part of this special program and help provide holiday cheer to families in need:

Colorado Springs Police Department Donation Boxes

Toys for Tots donation boxes have been placed at each of our police substations and the Police Operations Center. The department will accept donations of new, unwrapped gifts for kids and teens. Donation collections will stop on December 13th, 2021, to ensure proper time for gift delivery.

Toys for Tots Donation Boxes

Every year, Toys for Tots sets up gift donation boxes throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County. To find a donation location nearest you, or to sign up your location to host a donation box, please visit Toys for Tots at: www.toysfortots.org.

Apply for Christmas Unlimited’s Toy Distribution Program

If you would like to nominate a family or apply for Christmas Unlimited’s Toy Distribution Program, please visit, www.christmasunlimited.org for further.

CSPD officers, through their daily work routine, will identify and nominate families who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children.

Looking for some donation ideas? Below is a list of items for consideration. Please remember all gifts must be new and unwrapped:

Kids

Toys

Books

Games

Hats, Socks, Gloves, Scarves

Clothes

Blankets

Sports Equipment

Journals

Gift Cards

Teens