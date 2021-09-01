Colorado Springs Police Department notifies community of sexual predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community that sexually violent predator Terrance Robert Hawk is on supervised release, probation and has recently moved within the jurisdiction of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The following community notification standards apply as follows:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Hawk’s homeless location, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Hawk’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police

The department will make all efforts to ensure that Hawk registers as a sex offender.

Hawk’s was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child, Force in Boulder County Colorado in 1999 and was convicted of Sexual Assault-Overcome Victim’s Will in El Paso County Colorado in 2021.

He is now registered as homeless in the area of East Kiowa Avenue and North Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs, Colo. He is a white male, 49 years old, 6’03” tall, 240 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

He is one of 18 SVPs registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in the area.

Anyone with questions can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.