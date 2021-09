COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for Lamar Taylor, age 43, the suspect involved in the Monday, Sept. 13, shooting that took place near Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

There is an arrest warrant for the charge of Murder in the First Degree (two counts).

CSPD is actively looking for 43 y/o Lamar Taylor. There is an arrest warrant for the charge of Murder in the 1st Degree (two counts). If you have any info, please contact CSPD @ (719)444-7000; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @(719)634-STOP(7867) or 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/jPmbyNxRpW — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 16, 2021

If you have any info, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.