Colorado Springs Police Department investigating Colorado Springs condo shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Jan. 29, around 3:26 AM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a shooting that occurred inside a condo located in the 2700 block of Bentley Point.

CSPD patrol officers and medical personnel found a deceased adult male on scene. All parties involved in this incident remained on scene and were interviewed by investigators.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Justin Hall of Colorado Springs. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made at this time.

Hall’s death is the sixth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022. The CSPD investigated one homicide at this time last year.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.