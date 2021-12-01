Colorado Springs Police Department identifies suspect in Oct. 4 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide/Assault detectives have identified a suspect in the shooting which took place on Monday, Oct. 4. The suspect was served an arrest warrant while already in custody at the El Paso County Jail for unrelated arrest warrants.

The victim, 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano, attempted to rob the suspect prior to the shooting. Luciano had displayed a handgun during the robbery which resulted in the suspect shooting Luciano in self-defense.

Detectives determined that the handgun displayed by Luciano was a bb-gun which had been fashioned to resemble a semi-automatic handgun.

Detectives met with representatives from the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office to share this new information. On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the charges against the suspect stemming from this shooting were dismissed.

His name will not be released as he is considered the victim in this crime.