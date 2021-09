COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Missing at-risk woman Rachael Luff has been located and found safe.

Colorado Springs Police Department shared the news on Twitter and said that they would like to thank the community for their assistance in her search.

Luff had originally been reported as missing after leaving the family’s residence on the 800 block of Dawn Break loop between 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and 8:47 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12.

