Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Niski to retire March 4

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Niski has announced his retirement, effective March 4, 2022, after 33 years of service.



“For 33 years, Vince has contributed his experience, leadership, and dedication to this community, and

in his role as Chief, has continued to build a police department that is relentlessly committed to professionalism and service. Vince has led CSPD through incredibly challenging times for

policing nationwide, and he has done so honorably. We will miss Vince in this role, but we are a

city truly grateful for his service,” says Mayor John Suthers.



Chief Niski said the following about his lengthy term of service:

“When I reflect on the past 33 years, many moments come to mind. I picture events that will forever be imbedded in my memory to include tragedy, important events, humor, and lasting relationships I have developed over the years. The Colorado Springs Police Department has been my home away from home and all of you have been part of my police family. The employees who serve this department do outstanding work that is often misunderstood or underappreciated. To all the men and women of the CSPD, ‘I want them to know that they, and their families, will always have my unwavering support, gratitude, and admiration. And most importantly it has been the greatest honor to serve alongside you.’ I would have never imagined that my journey in policing would have taken the route it did. I have been

blessed with the opportunities this job has offered me and would not change a minute of it. I would

have never imagined 33 years ago that I would have had the opportunity to be the chief of this

great organization. I leave here with my head high knowing I worked for the best law enforcement

agency in the country and alongside the best people in policing.”



Niski said that his decision to retire was made primarily to focus and spend time with his family.

Over the chief’s career, he started with the Colorado Springs Police Department in February of 1989. After

working in patrol, he was assigned as an instructor at the Training Academy and a detective

in the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division. Niski was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 1997, he served as a supervisor in the Gold Hill Division, DUI Unit and Metro VNI.

When he was promoted to lieutenant in 2007, he worked as a Shift Lieutenant in Patrol and was assigned as the Patrol Support Section Lieutenant in the Specialized Enforcement Division. Niski was promoted to Commander in 2011 and was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division until being promoted to Deputy Chief in March of 2012.



Serving as the Deputy Chief of both the Operations Support Bureau and Patrol Operations

Bureau, he was appointed the Chief of Police in February 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado, and he is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.



He plans to continue in his role until his retirement date in March of 2022.



For any questions regarding appointing the next Chief of Police, reach out to the City of Colorado Springs.