Colorado Springs Police Department asks for help to locate dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department officers are asking for the public to help locate a dog that escaped from the car involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Academy Boulevard and Academy Circle.

The dog’s name is Hershey, and officers have been in touch with the deceased person’s family who would like to care for him but need help finding the dog.

Courtesy of CSPD.

The dog is an adult male pitbull, and it is unknown if he had a collar on at the time of the crash and his escape.

If anyone has seen the dog or has any further information, please contact CSPD Detective Giannini at William.Giannini@ColoradoSprings.gov so we can return Hershey to his family.