Colorado Springs Police Department arrests two connected to string of robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with multiple robberies at one bank and two businesses across the city.

At the end of August of 2021 through the start of September, CSPD robbery detectives identified a pattern where the suspect entered a bank or business, presented a note and firearm and demanded money from employees.

The robberies were reported at the following locations:

08/31/2021 The Wishing Well, 5917 N. Academy Blvd.

09/07/2021 The Academy Bank, 8250 N. Academy Blvd.

09/08/2021 Dicks Sporting Goods, 3133 Cinema Pt.

After completing an investigation, detectives identified and arrested the following suspects:

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Ean Meadows Age 30 Charged with three counts of aggravated robbery Arrested on Tuesday, September 14, 2021





Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department.