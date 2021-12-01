Colorado Springs Police Department arrests passenger on COS Airport flight

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Springs Police Department responded on Tuesday, Nov. 30, around 10:30 p.m. to a report of an unruly passenger on board a flight attempting a commercial flight arrival at the Colorado Springs Airport.

When officers escorted the individual toward baggage claim to retrieve his items, the passenger struck an officer and then struck and pushed another officer backwards.

A taser was deployed, and the man was taken into custody for assaulting both officers. One officer was taken to a hospital for treatment while the other remained on duty after the assault.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently detailing the case to find out if the suspect should experience federal prosecution for his actions.