Colorado Springs Police Department announces motorized bike fatality

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, reporting a traffic crash between a small SUV and bicycle at the intersection of East Saint Vrain Street and Iowa Avenue.

The cyclist died at the scene, despite medical intervention from passersby and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Investigators determined that Marckus Maxwell, age 43, from Denver was riding a motorized bicycle eastbound on East Saint Vrain Street when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the street with Iowa Avenue. The driver of a Honda Cr-V was driving southbound on Iowa Avenue through the intersection when the vehicle struck Maxwell.



Southbound vehicles have the right-of-way through the intersection and is not monitored by traffic control devices.



There are no signs from the investigation revealing that impairment or excessive speed are factors in this fatal crash. Maxwell is the 31st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs, Colo. in 2021 and the second bicyclist killed.

As this investigation is ongoing, anyone with information or was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.