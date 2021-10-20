Colorado Springs Police Department announces “Drug Take Back Day ” locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a citywide “Drug Take Back Day”.

The program offers convenient locations for the public to drop off unneeded substances or other medications. This is a no questions asked program, and drop offs are completely anonymous.

The goal is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction in our community by providing a safe way for citizens to dispose of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

Between the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, citizens can drop off their medications at the following locations:

Police Operations Center: 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North: 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Security Fire Station 1: 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

King Soopers: 7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80951