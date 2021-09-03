Colorado Springs Police Department announces 33rd traffic fatality for 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Sunday, Aug. 29, around 12:30 a.m., an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was traveling on North Union Boulevard when he found two individuals lying in the road who had been ejected from a motorcycle.

Despite life-saving measures taken by a bystander and medical personnel from both AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, one of the women was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other woman was transported to a hospital. The CSPD Major Crash Team responded to begin the investigation process.

Thirty-one-year-old Lauren Carroll of Colorado Springs was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on North Union Boulevard when she lost control of the motorcycle. Both she and her passenger were thrown off, resulting in Carroll’s death and her passenger receiving serious injures.



Carroll was not wearing a protective helmet, although her passenger was.



No other vehicles are thought to be involved in the crash, and neither impairment nor excessive speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.



Carroll is the thirty-third traffic fatality in Colorado Springs, Colo. in 2021 and is the ninth motorcyclist to have been killed.