Colorado Springs Police continues investigations at Vista Ridge High School

COLORADO SPRINGS– Throughout the last week, the Colorado Springs Police Department has been working closely with Vista Ridge High School after a pattern of escalating assaultive behavior on the campus.

VRHS made the decision to close the school on Monday, Dec. 6, for the school administration and the CSPD to continue its investigation and conduct necessary follow-up.

Part of this investigation included reports of potential threats to the safety of students and staff, on Sunday, Dec. 5, CSPD officers arrested one student for the charges of Interference with School Staff as well as Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm.

Additionally, a family member of the juvenile was served and released for Failure to Securely Store a Firearm, a class 2 misdemeanor. This is still an ongoing investigation, and details will be released as appropriate.

Following these arrests, the CSPD continued to follow up on additional reports, and as of this time, we have found no credible threats.