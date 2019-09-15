Colorado Springs police arrest two for Memorial Park drug activity

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say they are working with Metro Vice and Narcotics Detectives to rid Memorial Park of narcotics activity.

Saturday just before 6:00 P.M. officers responded to the South end of Memorial Park due to continuous narcotics activity and alcohol violations.

During the investigation, officers arrested two individuals for Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Police have not released any information on the type of drugs involved.

Police arrested 21-year-old Charlie Scott and 58-year-old Archie Nelson, who had an additional misdemeanor warrant, with relation to the drug activity investigation.

Both suspects were transported to the Criminal Justice Center.

