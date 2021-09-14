Colorado Springs Police advise community of sexually violent predator

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has sent a notice to the community, advising those who live in the area of the presence of a man who has been convicted as a sexually violent predator.

Michael Raymond Graham, who is described as a white man, 5’09”, 265 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair, has registered as “homeless” with the police department.

Graham has several convictions on his record which include a criminal attempt of sexual assault on a child in Mesa County in 1989, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in Arapahoe County in 1990, and an attempt of sexual assault on a child in Mesa County in 2017.

CSPD has clarified that Graham is not a wanted person, but does need to adhere to the terms of his parole.

