Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum wants to feature your pictures and stories in new exhibit section

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum wants to feature you and your experiences at local parks.

As the museum prepares to open a new section of the Story of Us exhibit, officials want residents to send pictures and stories of their favorite parks.

The museum is accepting all photos and stories but is specifically looking for material from Broadmoor Glen, Candleflower Park, Glen Oaks Park, Grey Hawks Park, High Chapparal Open Space, Meadowridge Park, Oak Meadows Park, Oak Valley Ranch Park, Silent Rain, Sky View Park, Springs Ranch Park, Sunset Mesa, Wickes Park, Woodland Hills Park.

You can submit your stories and photos to Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Archivist Hillary Mannion. Her email is hillary.mannion@coloradosprings.gov.