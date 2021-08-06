Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum starts Gift of History fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum kicked off their annual Gift of History fundraising campaign yesterday to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The party included exhibit viewing after hours, a special cocktail designed by Lee Spirits, a photo booth with Pikes Peak Library District and a speech given by Mayor John Suthers.

Mayor Suthers said, “As the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum turns 125 years old, it’s an excellent time to rally around this treasure and encourage others to do the same. The Gift of History fundraiser is critical to supporting the museum and its important role in our community.”

The fundraiser is the largest one of the year with the financial goal being set at $80,000, set to end on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

To donate or learn more about the museum, please visit their website.